Punjab Minister for Labour & Human Resource (L&HR), Ansar Majeed Khan has directed to prepare plan for providing Social Security benefits to dependents of deceased worker even on natural death and to amend the law accordingly.

He issued the directives while chairing a progress review meeting at PESSI Head Office here on Tuesday.

Vice Commissioner PESSI, Mr. Khalid Mehmood Malhi briefed the Minister regarding collection of Social Security Contribution, registration of new Units, Purchase of Medicine and Medical Equipments as well latest progress on automation programme.

Ansar Majeed further directed to cover unregistered units on priority basis and making special efforts for bring brick kiln workers under the domain of PESSI. All the Chamber of Commerce be informed about automation programme and positive steps be taken after getting suggestions of all the stakeholders, he added.

Later, talking to media the provincial told that mechanism is being chalked out to facilitate the laborer of housing industry. He explained that all cases of marriage grant, death grant and scholarship have been finalized uptill 2018. To improve the working condition Labour Department is being computerized, many IT project are under process.

Ansar Majeed stated that online management system is established to monitor Social Security Hospital’s Performance. Patients can register their complaint with health complaint management system. He said to ensure payment of minimum wages, the proposal to transfer salary through mobile phones is also under consideration.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Nasir Jamal Pasha, Medical Advisor PESSI, Mr. Muzzafar Mohsin DG (HQ), Mr. Babar Abbas Khan DG (C&B), Dr. Fatima Asim, Director Reforms, MS. Mariyum Munir Director Purchase, Mr. Raheel Ashraf IT consultant and Mr. Irfan Latif Director (ICT).