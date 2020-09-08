Share:

KANDHKOT - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that existing upstream and downstream water levels at Guddu and Sukkur barrages are at their lowest since the highest level was recorded at 5 lakh Cusecs.

While talking to the media at Guddu Barrage on Monday, the chief minister said the water levels were expected to jump to approximately six to eight lakh Cusecs in a few days time.

He said that although there were some leakages which could lead to breach of main dykes, especially Torri and KK, these were plugged by irrigation officials.

The CM said he had issued directives to the Irrigation, Works and Services departments to coordinate with each other in order to monitor the repair of dykes. “In this connection, flood control room has been set up at DC office, which will keep updating me on the situation on a daily basis through a video link as well as through e-mails, telephone and fax,” he told the media.

Taking notice of poor security situation around the Guddu Barrage such as kidnappings of labourers engaged in repairing dykes, Murad directed the Larkana DIGP and Kashmore SSP to wake up from deep slumber and rein in the lawless elements, adding he had received complaints about police’s lethargic and unprofessional attitude.

He also instructed DC Kashmore Munawar Ali Mithyani to frequently visit Guddu Barrage and the surrounding areas, review the law and order situation there, and report to him. “Otherwise, you will be questioned for your negligence,” Sindh chief minister warned, and urged, “This is the time for you to leave your comfort zones and help the flood-affected people whose homes and villages have been inundated due to rising water levels in River Indus.”

The CM directed the Kashmore DC to immediately provide tents, food items and medicines to the people displaced by floods, and also ordered formation of medical teams to cure those vulnerable to different diseases.

He also lauded the role played by information department in keeping the people and authorities well informed of the flood situation by printing handouts and other relevant reading material on a very short notice. He directed the department officials to keep up the good work so that people’s lives and properties could be saved from deluge.

He put all the concerned departments on a high alert, adding negligence will not be tolerated.

He assigned the local MPAs and MNAs duties of focal persons so that they could inform him of latest developments with respect to flood situation.