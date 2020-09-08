Share:

MARDAN - Women University Mardan has postponed final term examination of MA/MSc second and third semester till 14th September, sources said.

According to the sources, several complaints were received by Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Abid Wazir that Women University had violated order of the government and started M.A/M.Sc second and third semester examination in the premises of the university. Sources said the students have started coming to university to take examination and due to corona epidemic their parents were upset about the children.

The sources said that in this connection the DC contacted Higher Education Commission and Ghazala Yasmeen, Vice Chancellor of the Women University. Later on the directives of the DC, University Additional Controller of examination Dr. Farah Khan issued a notification number 817/CE/WUM and postponed examination till 14th September.

It was stated in the notification that final-term examination of M.A/M.Sc second and third semesters was postponed till 14th September. The remaining examination shall be commenced from 15th September and any change in sequence of paper if any shall be communicated, it was stated in the notification.