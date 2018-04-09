Share:

rawalpindi - The 69th Annual Flower and Vegetable Show of Morgah Club, Attock Oil Group of Companies, was held here on Sunday at Morgah Club, Rawalpindi.

Shuaib. A. Malik, Group Regional Chief Executive, Attock Oil Group of Companies and Chairman ARL was the Chief Guest on the occasion.

The Chief Guest, while addressing the participants appreciated the flower exhibits and the beautiful gardens. He congratulated all the prize winners and the organizers for holding such a colourful event. Earlier, M. Adil Khattak, President, Morgah Club & Chief Executive Officer, Attock Refinery Limited (ARL) said that while Attock Group is committed to achieve excellence in its core business, we also lay special emphasis on the environment and Corporate Social Responsibility.

“In its pursuit, we are providing potable water and health care to the surrounding communities, use of recycled water in our orchards through drip & sprinkler irrigation and planting of 12-14 thousand tree saplings every year. An olive orchid has recently been developed on an area of 12 Acres”, he said.

He told the gathering that they have extended drip irrigation network to cover another 7.5 acres of orchards and organic vegetable farm with support from Punjab Water Management Department. Khattak added that they were proud of 20 acres Morgah Biodiversity Park, the first of its kind in Pakistan.

“Over the last few years we have conserved the biodiversity of the Potohar Region and this Park is worth a visit; not only for its scenic beauty but also for knowledge about the exotic and medicinal plants of this area,” he said. In the end the chief guest also distributed prizes to the award winners of the flower show.