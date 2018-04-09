Share:

KHANEWAL:-Three brothers allegedly chopped off legs of their sister over a property dispute on Sunday. According to police sources, three brothers - Yaseen, Shabbir and Ahmed, attacked their sister Akhtari Begum with axes when she was harvesting wheat crop in Chak 1/AH and chopped off her legs. Rescue 1122 rushed the scene and shifted the victim to THQ Hospital from where she was referred to Nishtar Hospital Multan.



According to relatives, the victim had earlier got registered with Makhdoompur Pahoran Police against her brothers.