Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan will announce its decision regarding public complaints from Haripur District on delimitation on Monday (today), while those from Mansehra and Abbottabad districts on Tuesday.

The ECP heard appeals against the preliminary delimitations of Abbottabad, Mansehra and Haripur districts on Saturday.

The appeals of Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Karak, Lakki Marwat and Charsadda will be heard on Monday (today). The ECP, which has received 1,286 public objections regarding proposed delimitation of constituencies, has heard objections about three districts including Kasur, Punjab, Batagram, KP and Shikarpur, Sindh. The ECP will hear and decide all the objections by May 2.