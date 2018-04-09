Share:

LAHORE - The Jamaat-e-Islami chief, Senator Sirajul Haq, said on Sunday the only difference between him and other politicians was that he feared Allah they feared NAB.

Addressing a public gathering at the JI Youth Convention at Minar-e-Pakistan ground on Sunday evening, he sought support and confidence of farmers, workers and the youth for building Pakistan as a truly welfare state.

A big number of young men from all over Punjab had gathered at Minar-e-Pakistan ground on the call of the JI chief. They continued raising slogans of Islam Zindabad and Jeevey Jeevey Pakistan.

The JI chief said that Allah Almighty had blessed this country with unlimited resources including coal, gas, and oil reserves besides a valuable sea cost spread over 650km. However, he said, that farmers, young men and workers of the country remained hungry. Sirajul Haq vowed to ensure election of the youth to assemblies. He cursed the present political system under which only scions of feudal lords, vaderas and capitalists could return to assemblies.

The JI chief said the present ruling elite boasted that the US was at their back. However, he said, the times had changed and the US would not accept these people anymore. Sirajul Haq said that rulers had burdened the country with loans amounting to 85 billion dollars but on the other hand a huge amount of 500 billion dollars owned by the Pakistanis was lying abroad. He said if Allah gave him a chance, he would bring all this money back to the country.