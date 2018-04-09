Share:

ISLAMABAD - All Pakistan Muslim League President Dr Mohammad Amjad welcomed the British government’s newly-introduced law (unexplained wealth order) to check the ill-gotten money inflow in the country and hoped that it would greatly contain money laundering.

The APML president, discussed issues facing the Pakistani community in the UK, the Kashmir issue, money laundering and protection of women’s and children’s rights, with Ishrat Naz Shah, a Pakistani-origin local bodies’ head in the United Kingdom. Dr Amjad regretted that a large number of Pakistani politicians had looted pubic money and stashed it in the shape of cash, and by purchasing properties in the United Kingdom.

He said that the fresh law introduced by British government to seek explanation from foreigners about the money they had brought in the UK would greatly help the third-world countries such as Pakistan to get back the looted public money under the said law.

Both Dr Amjad and Ishrat Naz Shah agreed that the British government should take notice of the activities of Altaf Hussain aimed at destabilising Pakistan, and also help retrieve the looted public money from the politicians who had purchased costly properties in the UK with this money.

Dr Amjad said that the world community particularly the United Kingdom should come forward and help stop the killings of innocent Kashmiri youth at the hands of the Indian occupation forces. He said that being part of partition of the sub-continent it was obligatory upon the British government to play its role in getting the unfinished agenda of partition complete.

Dr Amjad said that the APML Chairman General (retired), Pervez Musharraf, had given workable solution to the Kashmir issue but later it could not be put in practice due to some reasons but still he considered the plan given by the party chairman as the only viable solution to the dispute in the changed scenario.

Ishrat Naz Shah stressed the need for raising the issue of killing of innocent Kashmiris in a forceful manner and said that just giving a condemnation statement on it was not enough. She further expressed her grave concern over the blatant ceasefire violations at the Line of Control resulting in killing and injury to innocent civilian population in Azad Kashmir.

Shah further demanded of the government to upgrade the hospital facilities in Kotli and other bordering areas along the LoC so that the people getting serious bullet injuries should be given treatment in these hospitals instead of moving them to Rawalpindi.