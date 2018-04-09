Share:

The BISE (Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education) Sukkur have become the crucial point of mafia which is leading by its Chairman and Controller. They have opened the business of selling marks to the private Schools hence merits are crushed under the feet by them. A-1 grades and positions are sold to the children of Professors of colleges, servant of BISE Sukkur and other rich persons. The poor, helpless and highly intelligent students are left on their mercy. The future of students is destroying because of such mafia. The meritorious students are deprived of their right. Education in this fragment of country is only meant for upper class society.

It’s warmly requested to the Chief Minister of Sindh and other concerned authorities to take a legal action against the crucial mafia of BISE Sukkur, who are involved in corruption.

SAMIULLAH SOOMRO,

Khairpur Mir’s, March 21.