Share:

SARGODHA-The district police claimed to have killed three notorious dacoits during a shootout who besides other crimes, had killed of a police constable.

According to police, the Sargodha Police in collaboration with the Motorway Police intercepted the dacoits while they were on Motorway near Chakri.

On seeing the police the dacoits opened fire, injuring a police constable. The police retaliated with fire as result three accused killed on the spot. The police did not declare identity of the dead dacoit but informed that they had been involved in heinous crimes. The police sources said that the accused had killed a constable some time ago.