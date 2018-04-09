Share:

ISLAMABAD: A three-day First Youth Carnival concluded here at Institute of Space Technology (IST), Islamabad on Sunday. It was a three-day event, one of the largest in the country, featuring 70 different events with the participation of about 40 universities from all over Pakistan.

The carnival encompassed a diverse blend of events providing means of interest to a wide variety of aptitudes. The students were called upon to display their, oratory, planning, technical, artistic and cognitive skills while participating in various competitions. Such an activity of getting to know people from various parts of the country develops a broader vision and tolerance towards others.

Muhammad Jalil Aali (TI), famous poet, educationist and sociologist graced the occasion as chief guest. While addressing on the occasion, he said that the co-curricular activities in educational institutions are very important. These activities help students to develop an understanding of human nature, how to lead and be lead, the dynamics of working in a team, motivating people and getting the maximum output from them.

He also emphasized on the importance of role models, how the virtues of fairness, politeness, integrity and honesty helps in achieving the high standards in professional life. Head of Department of Student Affairs IST, Dr. Najam Abbas also emphasized on the importance of co-curricular activities in building student personality and shaping up into responsible citizens. Engr. Ishaat Saboor Registrar IST was also present on the occasion.–APP