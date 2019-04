Share:

ISLAMABAD - As many as nine persons including two children were burnt to death when a fire broke out into seven huts in Nawabshah on Monday.

According to the details, the police said that the incident took place near Sakrand town in Nawabshah in which blaze claimed nine lives and burnt all household goods.

The fire brigade rushed to the scene and defused the flames, while the process of cooling was still under way.

Ambulances shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.