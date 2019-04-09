Share:

KARACHI (PR) Secretary Aviation/Director General, Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority Shahrukh Nusrat has issued directives to install night landing system at Gwadar International Airport.

Besides, Secretary Aviation/DGCAA also issued directives to make Saidu Shareef, Muzaffarabad, Chitral and Rawalakot Airports ready for flight operations. In this regard, Shahrukh Nusrat said that under New Aviation Policy 2019, which was prepared in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the outreach of aviation services is being broadened in Pakistan.

It may be pointed out that the key objective of the recently-approved New Aviation Policy 2019 is to restore aviation sector by effectively regulating it and equally providing facilities to its stakeholders.