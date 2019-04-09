Share:

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Tuesday met former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif at his resident in Jati Umra.

During the meeting, Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Nawaz Sharif discussed current political situation in the country.

Both leaders also deliberated on the ways to make opposition strong.

Sources said that after meeting Nawaz Sharif, the JUI-F chief is expected to meet Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

JUI-F chief had contacted former prime minister two days ago on telephone.