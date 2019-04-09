Share:

Japanese Ambassador Kuninori Matsuda called on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Islamabad on Tuesday.

According to a statement issued by Foreign Office on Tuesday, the two sides discussed a wide range of issues and expressed satisfaction at the positive growth in relations between Pakistan and Japan.

The Japanese Ambassador briefed the Foreign Minister about his upcoming two-day visit to Japan on the invitation of Foreign Minister of Japan Taro Kono from 22nd of this month.

The statement said Japan is a key economic partner of Pakistan and has made important contributions in supporting Pakistan's development efforts over the years.

It said the Foreign Minister's visit to Japan will further enhance the already existing friendly relations between the two countries.

The visit would provide an opportunity to both sides to discuss prospects of cooperation in all the areas of mutual benefit, including political, economic, education and training of Pakistani workers under the Memorandum of Cooperation on Technical Intern Training Programme, as well as issues of regional and global importance.

The Japanese Ambassador assured his government's full support to enhance bilateral relations with Pakistan.