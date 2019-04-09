Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, met with Kuninori Matsuda, Ambassador of Japan, at the Foreign Office on Tuesday.

The two sides discussed a wide range of issues and expressed satisfaction at the positive

growth in relations between Pakistan and Japan.

The Japanese Ambassador briefed the Foreign Minister about his upcoming visit to Japan on the invitation of Taro Kono, Foreign Minister of Japan, from 22-23 April 2019.

Japan is a key Economic Partner of Pakistan and has made important contributions in supporting Pakistan’s development efforts over the years.

The Foreign Minister’s visit to Japan will further enhance the already existing friendly relations between the two countries.

It would provide an opportunity to both sides to discuss prospects of cooperation in all the areas of mutual benefit, including political, economic, education and training of Pakistani workers under the Memorandum of Cooperation on Technical Intern Training Programme (TITP), as well as issues of regional and global importance.

The Japanese Ambassador assured his government’s full support to enhance bilateral relations with Pakistan and said that the Japanese side looks forward to receiving the Foreign Minister in Tokyo.