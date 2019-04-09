Share:

PESHAWAR - In a landmark development, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Monday announced an immediate merger of erstwhile Fata Levies and Khasadar forces into Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa police.

Addressing a news conference at CM House, he informed that a total of 28,000 personnel of both the forces will benefit from this decision. Lauding the matchless sacrifices of Levies and Khasadar force in a war against terror, he said that the force would be equipped on modern lines.

The Chief Minister said that no one will be rendered jobless. “Today is a historical day,” he said. “From today, all Levies and Khasadar personnel will be a part of the KP police. The Khasadar force will be given all sorts of training, he added.

He stated that personnel of Khasadar and Levies, who have now been part of the provincial police, would get all privileges and benefits just like the KP police. He said that the government had accepted all the demands made by these forces regarding their services.

Referring to the development process in tribal areas, Mahmood Khan said that ten-year development plan for tribal districts will be implemented according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Flanked by spokesperson to the KP government, Ajmal Wazir said that the personnel of Levies and Khasadar forces would be adjusted into the provincial police force as per their ranks.

Regarding provision of salaries and other allowances, Wazir said Prime Minister Imran Khan and CM Mahmood Khan have instructed that no shortage of funds should occur in this regard.

Praising the sacrifices of Levies and Khasadar forces against fighting terrorism and lawlessness, he said that this decision would have far reaching effects in future. It would give more strength to the provincial force.

After the formal merger of Fata into the KP, the continuation of these forces was pointless and following which the government decided to merge these forces into the provincial police force.