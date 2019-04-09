Share:

Former defence minister Khawaja Asif on Tuesday appeared before a Joint Investigation Team of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Rawalpindi to record his statement in assets beyond means case.

Reportedly, the investigation team interrogated him while asking about his net assets in the country.

“How many assets do you possess abroad and where are the documents of those assets?” he was asked.

The team further asked him whether all assets were declared. To which, Asif replied he was not informed about such questions prior to his appearance in the bureau. “However, I have brought some records with me. Soon, the remaining records would also be handed over,” he said.

Subsequently, the NAB team asked him to present his statement in a written form as well.

This is the second time the PML-N leader has been summoned by the accountability watchdog. Earlier, he was summoned on April 1 but failed to show up while informing the bureau that he was abroad.

The bureau had asked Khawaja Muhammad Asif to bring the relevant record of his assets in the country and abroad. The Executive Board of the NAB approved an inquiry against him last year.