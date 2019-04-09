Share:

LAYYAH - A 14-year-old girl has died while 23 others have been hospitalised after being struck by lightning here on Monday at Bhularwala Mouza Nawan Kot of Tehsil Chobara.

According to the Rescue 1122, a labourer-team was busy in harvesting of a crop when light rain started so the labourers gathered under a tree, suddenly lightning struck the tree.

As a result of the fatal strike of lightning, Farzana Bibi died on the spot, 14 went unconscious while other seven sustained injuries.

The injured have been shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Chobara where three of them were reported to be out of danger.

The condition of 14 other unconscious was satisfactory.