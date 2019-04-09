Share:

LAHORE - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman rang up former prime minister Nawaz Sharif yesterday and both the leaders agreed to meet on Tuesday (today).

Fazl will visit Jati Umra, residence of PML-N Quaid. Both the leaders will discuss country’s overall political situation, NAB inquiries and fake bank accounts case.

According to sources, Fazl will seek PML-N support for a movement to overthrow Imran Khan-led federal government. He is already in contact with PPP Co-Chairperson and former president Asif Zardari. Fazl wanted to bring both Asif Zardari and Nawaz Sharif round to his own suggestion of staging a sit-in at Islamabad D-Chowk.