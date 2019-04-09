Share:

Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project achieved yet another landmark, as electricity generation from the project crossed the 1000 megawatt (MW) mark on Tuesday.

According to a statement of WAPDA, Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project generated up to 1040 MW beyond its installed generation capacity of 969 MW, which reflected the efficiency standards of the power plant.

Meanwhile, WAPDA Chairman Muzammil Hussain has congratulated the Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project authorities, the engineers on this professional high mark of efficiency.