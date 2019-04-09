Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Monday telephoned his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif to convey the grief of Pakistan on the situation created by unprecedented flash floods in Iran, and leading to loss of valuable lives and property in the country.

He expressed heartfelt condolences and prayed for the Maghfirah of over 70 people who have lost their lives due to this natural disaster.

Foreign Minister Qureshi reassured Zarif that Pakistan “stood by its Iranian brothers and sisters in this difficult hour and would provide support required by Iran to address the humanitarian crisis.”

The FM informed Zarif that as a gesture of goodwill the Prime Minister had instructed two C-130 plane loads of relief goods to be sent immediately to Iran (Ahwaz and Khorumabad).

The relief assistance by Pakistan would aim at meeting some of the urgent needs of the flood-affected population in Iran, said a foreign ministry statement.