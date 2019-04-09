Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday called for further strengthening of economic ties between Pakistan and Japan.

This he said while talking to Japanese Ambassador Kuninori Matsuda, who called on him in Islamabad, here today.

Calling Japan a basic economic partner of Pakistan, Qureshi said Japan has been supporting Pakistan in its progress and development in various fields, and Pakistan gives high value to its relations with Japan.

The two sides discussed bilateral relations and matters pertaining to mutual interest, including important regional and global issues and expressed satisfaction over improving bilateral relations.

The meeting also exchanged views about the expected visit of the foreign minister to Japan, which was canceled earlier due to increasing escalation with India following the Pulwama attack. The Japanese ambassador gave assurance of his government’s full cooperation on matters of mutual interest between both the countries.

In the month of March, Qureshi had apprised his Japanese counterpart Taro Kono about cancellation of his visit to Japan amid Indo-Pak escalation. In a telephonic conversation, the FM discussed overall situation of the region with Taro Kono.

In telephonic conversation, Qureshi apprised Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono about steps taken by Islamabad to defuse tensions between both the neighbour countries. “Pakistan is a peace loving country and desires for enduring peace and stability in the region”, FM contented.