Attock-Nine pilgrims who arrived in Attock from a quarantine center in Multan have been declared positive for coronavirus. A credible source told this journalist that total 19 pilgrims belonging to different areas of Attock district reached here after spending 14 days in Taftan and then 14 days in a quarantine in Multan where they were declared negative by the concerned health authorities and sent to Attock. As per SOPs these 19 pilgrims were quarantined in Attock and now nine of them have been declared positive.

Those declared positive for coronavirus are in stable condition and will hopefully recover soon. Those with positive symptoms of coronavirus include Tayyaba Zara, Ghulam Hajra, Muhammad Sadiq and Muhammad Khan residents of Jhamat all from the same family, and Humaira , Hamza and Tufail all residents of Malowali from the same family. However, two other pilgrims with positive symptoms could not be identified.

On the other hand, relatives of those quarantined expressed their dissatisfaction over the arrangements made for the pilgrims and alleged that no one was listening to their problems. Incharge Corona Cell Attock Dr Asif Niazi when contacted confirmed the development, however, he said that all those quarantined are being provided all facilities as per rules.