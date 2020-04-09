Share:

MARDAN-Screening of as many as 12,386 persons was conducted in the district for coronavirus, 546 tests were conducted out of which 93 were corona positive and 277 tests negative while 35 suspects were discharge from different quarantine after clearance, sources said yesterday.

The sources added that 157 suspects are at the quarantines center, 29 at Abdul Wali Khan University quarantine center while 128 at Tablighi Markaz Jandai quarantine center.

District President of YOUNG Doctor Association (YDA) Dr. Zia-ur-Rahman has also been tested positive for the Covid-19. Dr. Zia-ur-Rahman was performing duty at the District Headquarter (DHQ) Hospital.

Dr. Zia-ur-Rahman was kept at the isolation center at District Headquarter (DHQ) Hospital.

Dr. Zia in a video message has appealed the government institutions, political figures, social workers and philanthropists of Mardan to support the medical community and provide them protective kits on an urgent basis to control the situation.