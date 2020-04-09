Share:

China reassured that its huge support to Pakistan will continue and there will be no shortage of medical equipment to combat COVID-19, reports Gwadar Pro App on Thursday.

Chinese ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing said that "it is Pakistan that China has launched most aids to control the deadly vitrus."

Likewise, the National Disaster Management Authority informed that China made a huge contribution in medical relief assistance to Pakistan amid the pandemic outbreak and China made 80% of the total aid Pakistan has received so far.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, all sectors of China have been continuously supporting Pakistan. On Mar 31st, Beijing Lianxin Charity Foundation donated a batch of medical supplies to the Pakistani embassy in Beijing.

Those supplies were purchased with funds which were voluntarily donated by Chinese citizens. The youngest donors are only 13 years old.