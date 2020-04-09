Share:

The payments under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme, introduced by the federal government to help the poor and deserving people facing hardship because of the coronavirus lockdown has been started.

According to media reports the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme will help 12 million families by providing them financial assistance of Rs. 12,000 per family.

The total budget approved for this initiative is Rs. 144 billion although if the demand rises then a new proposal might be sent to cabinet for further funding.

According to sources, over 30.5 million people have so far applied for assistance under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme.

The deserving families can also apply for the programme by sending SMS on 8171.