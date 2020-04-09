Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan visited corona quarantine center at Bolan Medical College Hospital Quetta today.

He was accompanied by Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal, Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri and Yar Muhammad Rind.

The Chief Secretary Balochistan briefed the Prime Minister about the isolation ward and quarantine center.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also chaired a meeting in Quetta today to review the coronavirus situation in Balochistan.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister was briefed about the steps taken to contain the spread of the virus in the province.

Later, Governor Balochistan Justice (retired) Amanullah Khan and Provincial Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan also called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Quetta today.