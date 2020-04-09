MARDAN - The district
police and army staged a joint flag march
in Mardan city on Wednesday, with the
aim of ensuring social distancing and other anti-corona protocols.
District Police Officer Sajjad Khan said
that the march started from City Police
Station and announcements were made
through loudspeakers to patiently continue with the corona precautionary measures including social distancing.
“The flag march is aimed at convincing the
public to continue cooperating with the police and other security forces who are playing a frontline role in the ongoing battle
against the contagion,” the official said.
He said that it was because of the people’s cooperation and a perfect lockdown
which caused a reduction in the numbers
of corona cases in Manga union council.
“Manga reported Pakistan’s first death
from the virus, this is why it posed a challenge to the district police who ensured
a perfect lockdown, which is why the corona cases reduced. Now after de-sealing
of several villages of Manga, hopefully, the
other villages of the area would also be desealed in due course,” the officer said.