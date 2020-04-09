Share:

MARDAN - The district

police and army staged a joint flag march

in Mardan city on Wednesday, with the

aim of ensuring social distancing and other anti-corona protocols.

District Police Officer Sajjad Khan said

that the march started from City Police

Station and announcements were made

through loudspeakers to patiently continue with the corona precautionary measures including social distancing.

“The flag march is aimed at convincing the

public to continue cooperating with the police and other security forces who are playing a frontline role in the ongoing battle

against the contagion,” the official said.

He said that it was because of the people’s cooperation and a perfect lockdown

which caused a reduction in the numbers

of corona cases in Manga union council.

“Manga reported Pakistan’s first death

from the virus, this is why it posed a challenge to the district police who ensured

a perfect lockdown, which is why the corona cases reduced. Now after de-sealing

of several villages of Manga, hopefully, the

other villages of the area would also be desealed in due course,” the officer said.