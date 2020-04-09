Share:

Thanks to social media for spreading awareness about the COVID-19 global pandemic outbreak. All of us know we should wash our hands frequently, maintain social distancing, practice respiratory hygiene and stay home. Tell me, “Are hand sanitizers, mask, gloves, and social distancing enough to protect us during this tough situation?”

No! Not at all! Only these things will not help. We need mind sanitizers too.

Right now more than 164 countries are battling against not only COVID-19, but also uncertainty. Both COVID-19 and uncertainty are equally dangerous. On one side COVID-19 is affecting our physical health, on the other side uncertainty is damaging our mental health. Coronavirus has pushed all of us into a strange boat; no one knows where we are heading. High magnitude of uncertainty has hit us badly. We have completely been covered by thick fog of “What”, “When”, “How”, “Where” and convolution.

Simply put, nobody knows how long this new normal will last. We need to understand that uncertainty has a tendency to damage our mental health and the immune system. The biggest side effects of ambiguity are panic, monotony, and fear. Those people who are already suffering from mental illnesses, this challenging situation can worsen their mental health.

Let’s try our level best to stay organized in the face of ambiguities by sanitizing our minds. It is high time to sterilize our minds from all sorts of stressors, fears and anxieties associated with COVID-19 and uncertainty. The more we stay mentally strong amid this confusing situation the more we can cope up with uncontrollability and unpredictability. The good news is, we are not helpless. We can always choose our response. Here are a few things we can do to stay mentally robust in the face of uncertainty:

Embrace the uncertainty.

Instead of worrying about what we cannot control, we can shift our focus to what we can control.

When routine disrupts, boredom takes place. Let’s defeat boredom through new routines, mindfulness, creativity and self-control.

Try Ecotherapy, it can improve our mental and physical health. The nature walk diminishes nervousness, rumination, and negative emotions. Ecotherapy also improves movement in a specific mind area; the subgenual prefrontal cortex. This zone of the cerebrum is related with stressing on similar issues again and again.

Relaxation techniques are helpful tools for coping with stress and promoting long-term health by slowing down the body and quieting the mind. Some examples of relaxation techniques are: autogenic training, breathing, progressive muscle relaxation, meditation and guided imagery.

Train yourself to remain in the present. At the point when you end up agonizing over something that has not occurred, tenderly take yourself back to the current moment.

Adopt healthy habits: Sleep 7 to 8 hours a night, eat a balanced diet, exercise, and meditate.

Last but not the least, keep going! One thing is certain: these clouds of uncertainty won’t last for good. All of us are composing our own stories in the midst of COVID-19 worldwide pandemic; how about casting ourselves as courageous heroes who, eventually, will defeat the foe (uncertainty) through mental vigor.