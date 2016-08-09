WASHINGTON: Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton has condemned the "despicable" terror attack at a hospital in Balochistan province, saying there was a need to stand up against terror and prevent such assaults.

"Today's bombing of a hospital in Pakistan is despicable. We have to stand up against terror and come together to prevent these attacks," Clinton said in a tweet.

As the former Secretary of State, Clinton had played a key role in shaping the Pakistan's policy of the Obama Administration in his first term.

Condemning the suicide bombing, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) called on the authorities to carry out a thorough investigation and urged media outlets to anticipate the risks involved in news coverage in the entire region.

"We offer our heartfelt condolences to the families and colleagues of the victims of this barbaric crime and we call on Balochistan's government to do everything possible to catch those who were behind it," said Benjamin Ismail, the head of RSF's Asia-Pacific desk.