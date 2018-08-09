Share:

ISLAMABAD – G8 United Football Club beat Gilgit/Baltistan Football Club 2-0 in the Islamabad Jashan-i-Azadi Football Tournament 2018 match here at the Rover Football ground on Wednesday. The tournament is being organised Islamabad Football Association (IFA). The match started at a fast tempo as both the teams kept on attacking each other’s goals but it were G8 United, who succeeded in opening their account in 10th minute of the match through Ghayoor Khan. Although G8 United dominated the entire first half by having maximum possession of the ball, but they couldn’t add more goals in their tally and the first half ended with G8 leading 1-0. It took further 25 minutes to G8 United to score the second goal through Hassan in the 70th minute. Referee Chaudhry Sharif supervised the match.