LAHORE - Gilgit/Baltistan Football Academy and Model Town Women Football Club (MTWFC) have qualified for the semifinals of the National Women U-19 after winning their respective quarterfinals here at the MTFA ground on Wednesday.

In the third quarterfinal of the tournament, Gilgit/Baltistan Football Academy outpaced Balochistan by 2-0. From Gilgit/Baltistan, Anmol Hira scored both the goals at 37th and 70th minutes.

In the fourth quarterfinal of the event, Model Town Women Football Club thrashed Karachi Kickers by 7-0. Javairia was top scorer of the match with fantastic four goals in the 8th, 15th, 41st and 50th minutes while her teammate Rameen Farid hammered a hat-trick by scoring in the 4th, 16th and 27th minutes.

Today (Thursday), the first semifinal will be played between Islamabad and Punjab teams at the Model Town Academy Ground at 4:30pm while tomorrow (Friday), Model Town Football Academy will take on Gilgit-Baltistan in the second semifinal at The City School Ground 4:30 pm.