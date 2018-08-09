Share:

BUREWALA - The 60th martyrdom ceremony of Major Tufail Muhammad Shaheed (Nishan-e-Haider) was observed with full respect and devotion at Chak 253/EB Tufailabad here on Wednesday.

On the behalf Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Commander 105 Brigade Mailsi Brigadier Jawad Ahmad Zaka and Colonel Syed Mujtaba laid a floral wreath and offered Fateha at the mausoleum while a contingent of 13th Punjab Regiment led by the Lieutenant Ahtasham Haider presented a guard of honour to the martyr.

Vahari Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali, DPO Ahmed Nasir Aziz, Assistant Commissioner Azeem Rabbani, DSP Hafiz Khizar-uz-Zaman, Major Tufail Muhammad Shaheed’s Nephew Chaudhry Zia Akhtar, grandson Azmat Akhtar and others were also present.

The speakers said the thousands of army officers, policemen and common public sacrificed their lives for the sovereignty of the country. They paid rich tributes to martyr Major Tufail Muhammad Shaheen and said that his sacrifice is a beacon for the whole nation.