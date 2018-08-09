Share:

­PESHAWAR - Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Assembly members may face a constitutional dilemma in taking oath as the incumbent speaker will opt to join National Assembly as MNA before the KP Assembly members take oath while Governor KP could resign today.

In case of absence of the governor, the acting governor, the speaker, will designate a senior member to take oath from the members of the provincial assembly, but in this case, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will face difficulty as speaker Asad Qaiser would first take oath as Member National Assembly and the post of acting governor and speaker would remain vacant simultaneously.

If Speaker KP Assembly Asad Qaiser preferred to take oath as a member of the National Assembly, the KP Assembly would have no convener to call its session, leading to a constitutional crisis like situation.

When asked, senior lawyer Nawaz advocate said that in such circumstances, the chief justice of the high court would fill the gap.

He said that in case of the absence of Asad Qaiser, Chief justice PHC would take oath from the members of the KP Assembly.

The offices of the speakers of National and provincial assemblies continues till election of another speaker of the respective assembly.