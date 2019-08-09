Share:

KARACHI - After releasing several super hit movies like Janaan and Parchi, IRK Films and Arif Lakhani Films are ready to release their latest project ‘Heer Maan Ja’ worldwide. The movie is expected to hit the cinemas nationwide on the 12thof August, after which it will be released in the U.A.E. on the 22nd, and in the United Kingdom, U.S.A. and Canada on the 23rdof August. HeerMaan Ja is expected to be an emotional joyride revolving around two main characters, Heer and Kabeer, played by Hareem Farooq and Ali Rehman Khan respectively. While both the main characters have their own complicated life journeys, the movie will be an emotional and comedic portrayal of the spark that ignites the moment these two reunite under unique circumstances. Directed by Azfar Jafri and produced by Imran Raza Kazmi, Hareem Farooq and Arif Lakhani, HeerMaan Ja will feature Ali Rehman Khan and Hareem Farooq in the lead roles along with Faizan Sheikh, Mojiz Hasan and ShumayleKhattak. The film has partnered up with Geo Films as the official media partner and Distribution Club for the nationwide release of the movie. IRK Films was established by Imran Raza Kazmi in 2012, and since then has introduced some new faces on the big screen including Siyaah stars Ahmed Ali Akbar and Hareem Farooq, along with the Janaan actors HaniaAamir and Bilal Ashraf.