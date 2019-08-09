Share:

LAHORE - Qawwali, a form of Sufi/classical music that was made globally famous by Shankar-Shambhu and Nustrat Fateh Ali Khan, has been known to move the audiences to a state of emotional rapture. The purpose of Qawwali is to arouse mystical love and euphoria.

In conversation with The Nation, the talented duo Zain and Zohaib qawwal, grandsons of Ustaad Haji Rehmat Ali (late) talks about their journey in the music industry.

Let’s see what they have to say about their hit “Haiderium” and their experience at Nescafe Basement season 5.

When and where did the idea of making a “Qawwali” group pop up?

Zain: Being brought up in a classical music background, it runs in the blood and was the main focus of the household since childhood. We started practicing when we saw our grandfather and uncles performing alongside the legend, Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.

Every new band faces a lot of hurdles and challenges. Throw some light on your journey so far.

Zain: Let’s be honest and transparent, the major issue we faced was the financial one. Other than that, there is no proper platform to discover new talent. Aspiring singers go through a very long, struggling phase, trying to look for a platform. We feel extremely blessed that Nescafe Basement and Sir. Zulfiqar Khan proved to be a beacon of hope for us. Other than that, I would like to thank Allah.

You talked about it being a family affair or a “Miraas” that has been passed on to you by your ancestor. Tell us about your time and relationship with your grand dad.

Zohaib: Our grandfather, Haji Rehmat Ali, used to perform alongside NFAK and after his demise in 1997, our grandfather brought our uncle into the limelight that covered the pending shows of NFAK abroad. His vocals resembled those of the legend himself. His vocals were employed in the movie “Kartoos” as well. We performed at a Darbaar alongside our grandfather and received a lot of appreciation that is where our journey began.

What was the inspiration behind “Haiderium”? And what was the process of its composition like?

Zohaib: I will be honest, it was an extremely random thought, it just clicked. To be precise, it was more like a “revelation”. The main inspiration behind it was “Qaseeda”, because we used to perform at Darbaars as we told earlier, “Haiderium” and “Mun Kunto Maula” were some of our most used phrases. I wrote it in the matter of few hours and then I shared it with Zain and the rest of the crew.

Zain: The words were beautiful and struck us instantly so we decided to work on it. And there it was, our Qawwali “Haiderium”. It was originally released a year ago but then after making a few changes Xulfi bhai wanted to include it in Nescafe Basement Season 5. And hence there was a remake.

Talking about Pakistani heritage, classical and sufi music is a part of it. According to you, how deeply can you connect to it and what are some qualities a classical singer/musician should comprise of?

Zohaib: Patience, passion and devotion are the three golden rules of learning and pursuing classical music. A singer or musician aspiring to be a Qawwal needs to live by these. Specifically, without patience it is impossible.

Zain: Our Pakistani Heritage is very dear to us, and reflects in our words. Qawwali is a also a part of it. Every kind of art requires patience, because where there is creativity, being steadfast and determined over there plays a vital role.

Lastly, any message for aspiring singers/qawwals and fans?

Zohaib: Dedication should be the first and pivotal concern of an aspiring singer. You should never let go of your dreams and stick to it no matter what.

Zain: There will be times of struggle, you might face hardships and challenges, and people might mock at you and criticize your work. But, all you have to do is take a deep breath, believe in yourself and Allah. Trust me, you will be successful. And we love our fans; we are who we are because of them. Thank you for everything!