Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Thursday launched sehat insaf cards scheme in Kasur district. As many as 0.272 million families will benefit from this scheme.

Addressing the ceremony, he said that sehat insaf card program will give necessary health cover to 30 percent population in Punjab as 30.5 million people will get free healthcare facilities in private hospitals. In Kasur, he said, 1.1 million deserving people of 0.272 million families will get free treatment through this program in the district of Kasur alone.

This is a beneficial program which has enabled the needy to access medical facilities free of cost, he maintained. He said that limit of sehat insaf card can be increased in case of need.

Project to benefit 272,000 families

He said that 19.5 billion rupees are earmarked for 126 development projects for Kasur district adding that TDCP resort in Changa Manga will be revamped with an amount of Rs. 50 million. He said that new tehsil complex will be constructed in Pattoki. Similarly, new water supply schemes will be started and remodelling of Fateh Muhammad dyke and Lalu Gaddar dyke will be done as well. DHQ hospital Kasur and THQ hospital Pattoki will be upgraded besides the establishment of a new university in Kasur.

Also, Usman Buzdar planted a sapling in Changa Manga under monsoon plantation drive on Thursday. 500 students also planted different trees in the forest park. Chief Minister said that planting trees was a noble cause and citizenry should plant trees to make Pakistan green.

The 150 years old Changa Manga forest is a biological heritage which is also a source of promoting wildlife. Safe city program is working smoothly and the anti-encroachment campaign will be continued in the forest park, he added. Health Minister Yasmin Rashid and senior officials accompanied the chief minister .