Lahore - Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar has directed the Housing and Urban Development Department to prepare a comprehensive plan to regularise housing societies in the province. He issued these directions while presiding over a meeting at the office of Housing and Urban Development Department on Thursday. Speaking at the meeting, the Chief Secretary said that improvement could be done by learning lessons from past mistakes. He said that there is a need to devise a strategy for permanent solution of problems related to illegal housing schemes. He directed that public service delivery be improved by Water and Sanitation Agency) , besides taking measures for solarization of water supply system. He added that a sum of Rs. 200 million has been allocated for solarization in the annual budget.