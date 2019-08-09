Share:

SIALKOT - Thieves and dacoits remained on a rampage in Sialkot district as they took away cash, gold ornaments, electronic appliances, motorcycles, and other valuables (worth of millions of rupees) in various theft and dacoity incidents. As per police sources, unknown accused broke into the house of local exporter Qayyum in Laalpura-Rangpura locality and decamped with gold ornaments, cash (worth of Rs1.2 million) and a motorcycle. In another incident, two unknown armed motorcyclists snatched Rs1 million at gunpoint from the salesman of a medicine company near Borikey village on main Pasrur-Narowal Road. They also beat up salesman Adil Idrees and driver Rashid Waheed on resistance. Similarly, three unknown armed motorcyclists snatched Rs100,000 at gunpoint from two merchants of sacrificial animals, namely Zari Khan and Rehman Khan in Daska city. Moreover, unknown thieves took away six sacrificial goats and lambs from a haveli in Ghauspura-Naikapura locality of Sialkot city. Police were investigating.

Man drowns in nullah

A man drowned while another was rescued by locals after a rickshaw plunged into a seasonal nullah near village Waeen-Begowala, Sambrial tehsil here on Wednesday. According to Rescue 1122, rickshaw driver Aslam drowned while the passenger named Asif was rescued by locals. The rescue fished out dead body of the rickshaw driver and handed over to local police.