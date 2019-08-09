Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan notched up its fifth consecutive victory in the Asian U23 Volleyball Championship thrashing fancied Australia in straight sets 3-0 in Myanmar on Thursday.

Pakistan taught volleyball lesson to Australia with a 29-27, 25-23, 25-21 fine victory, said the information made available here by Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF). With this win, Pakistan emerged as the number one team from group E and will take on number one team of group F today (Friday). The winner of the tie will win a place in the semifinals of the event.

Pakistani players demonstrated higher brand of volleyball and Usman Faryad and Murad Khan displaying outstanding game to lead their side to success. Australian team was physically strong but Pakistani players foiled their all efforts by exhibiting superb service and blocking game to keep them under pressure throughout the match. In other matches of the day, India defeated Kazakhstan and Japan routed China.