SARGODHA - Director General (DG) Military Lands and Cantonment Board Major General Syed Amir Hasnat Gilani on Saturday inaugu­rated flats being constructed for employ­ees and a tree plantation campaign after planting a sapling at the Cantt Board Of­fice. According to a handout, DG Military Lands and Cantonment Board Syed Amir Hasnat Gilani visited the Cantt Board of­fice where CEO Cantt Board Sargodha Tanveer Ashraf gave a detailed briefing to the DG regarding development works and facilities being provided to people. On this occasion, Maj Gen Syed Amir Hasnat Gi­lani said that cantonment boards across the country were striving hard to provide the best facilities to people. He expressed satisfaction over the performance of the Sargodha Cantt. During his visit, the DG also inaugurated flats being constructed for the Cantt Board employees.