LAHORE- Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh on Saturday visited Mianwali Cricket Stadium and Tehsil Sports Complex and inspected the pace and standard of work of both the development projects. He also directed the concerned officers on the spot to complete the projects as soon as possible. He said that the work should be completed by the end of September. Divisional Sports Officer Sargodha Manzar Farid Shah, Deputy Director Planning Rauf Bajwa, DPD North PMU Aizaz Shirazi and others were also present on the occasion. DPD North Aizaz Shirazi briefed the director general about the projects. Speaking on the occasion, Aulakh said all the possible steps are being taken to promote sports in remote areas of Punjab as per the sports vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab CM Sardar Usman Buzdar. “For the first time, state-of-the-art sports facilities are being provided. Sports complexes and stadiums are being built,” he said. Aulakh also visited Issa Khel and inspected the site of Tehsil Sports Complex.