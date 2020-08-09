Share:

Huawei Pakistan gave a donation of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to Ministry of Foreign Affairs as a part of Pakistan-China cooperation against Covid-19 pandemic.

According to Gwadar Pro, the Ministry appreciated the gesture of goodwill, supporting Pakistan during the epidemic reflecting the brotherly relations between the two countries.

We commend the positive role of Huawei in Pakistan and looking forward work together for common purposes,” said a ministry's statement.

The donation was presented by the Huawei Pakistan Deputy Chief Executive officer Ma Libing to Additional Secretary Asia Pacific Zahoor Ahmed and Additional Secretary Foreign Minister's Office Khurram Rathore, the statement added.