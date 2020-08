Share:

International Cricket Council (ICC) has released new rankings for Test bowlers and all-rounders.

According to the new ICC Test rankings, Pat Cummins remains the first in the bowlers rankings, followed by Neil Wagner and Stuart Broad. No Pakistani bowler is in the top ten list after Muhammad Abbas was relegated to 11th position.

Ben Stokes of England remains at the top of the all-rounders rankings, while no Pakistani all-rounder is on the list.