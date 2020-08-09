Share:

KARACHI - A man shot and killed his sister for “honour” in the Clifton area of Karachi on Saturday, police officials said.

They said the suspect, Hasnain Qamar, shot his 19-year-old sister, Noorul Huda Shah, in the city’s Marine Drive area, located in Clifton Block 2. As per details, Qamar said when his younger brother told him today about his sister’s “constant interactions with the boy, he took out his gun and shot her in the head”. She died on the spot, he said.

The girl was then shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), where she was pronounced dead on arrival. JPMC’s executive director Dr Seemin Jamali said that the girl had received a bullet to the head.

Police said they had detained the suspect and recovered the weapon used in the crime. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) South Sheeraz Nazeer told that Qamar “confessed to killing his sister for honour”. The official added that during initial investigation, Qamar revealed that he was a sub-inspector in the Land Department of District Municipal Corporation South. He said the weapon he used belonged to his late father, who used to work as a director in the same department.