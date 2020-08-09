Share:

SUKKUR/KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Anti-corruption, Trade, Industry and Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo on Saturday visited different areas of Ghotki city, including Ghotki underpass, Anwarabad, Main Bazaar, Asmatullah Market, Rahmoon Wali, National Bank Muhallah and others where he inspected the system put in place for sewage disposal and pumping out the rainwater.

According to reports, DC Muhammad Khalid Saleem, Chief Municipal Officer Syed Nadir Shah Amrohi, District Engineer Public Health Abdul Rauf Kolachi, Mukhtiarkar Qurban Ali Indhar and other concerned officials as well as PPP Ghotki General Secretary Sikandar Ali Lakho, Taluka President Pano Akil Mian Abdul Qavi Indhar and others were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the provincial minister said that the Sindh government was assessing the extent of losses the rains had caused to the life and property of people.

He said that the provision of relief to people was responsibility of the government, adding that cleanliness work has been carried out on emergency basis while the process of sewage disposal had been sped up.

He said that all the provincial ministers were performing duties in their respective districts under the leadership of Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

Transport minister visits Sukkur:

Meanwhile, Sindh Minister for Transport Syed Awais Qadir Shah on Saturday visited different areas of Sukkur city, including Cotton Industrial Area, Teer Chowk and Syed Gul Hassan Shah bus stand.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said the municipal staff of Salehpat town had been issued directives for pumping out rainwater from the low-lying areas of the city immediately.

Special aide to Sindh CM visits T.M Khan:

Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar on Saturday visited rain- affected areas of Tando Muhammad Khan district.

He visited Son Pari Nala, Mir Mohalla, Talpur Colony and other places, said a statement released here.

He directed the concerned staffers to immediately install machines for draining out the rainwater.

He was accompanied by local Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Khurram Karim Soomro, City Chairman Syed Shahnawaz Shah Bukhari and PPP Youth Wing President Syed Salasal Shah on the occasion.