DADU - Twenty-five villages in Kachho area of Dadu district were submerged due to rainwater flooding and breaches in Nai Gaj river on Saturday.

The water level height in Nai Gaj has risen to 28-feet today and crossed the danger limit at some places. The gushing water is flowing to Manchar Lake, which is the river’s end point. Thousands of people, including women and children have been stranded in gushing flood water. The people have started shifting to safe areas. Many people need government help for shifting to the safe areas.

The land-link of 200 villages with Dadu city has been disconnected due to sumberging of routes leading to the city. The link of many villages have also been disconnected with Johi town of the Dadu district. The routes among the villages have also been inundated. The people are facing difficulties getting food supply and are unable to reach the required destinations.

The villages sumberged include Sewo Jamali, Ketti Sajawal, Ketti Wasan, Kando Babar, Bahawal Babar, Jam Babar, Sher Mohammad Talpur, Raju Gandho, Drigh Bala, Haji Khan, Fateh Brohi, Rodnani Golo Faqir, Sawro Chhani, Yar Mohammad Lund and others.

Villagers had been forced to leave behind their belongings as they tried to reach safe places.

rain situation in Karachi better than before

Meanwhile, Sindh Minister for Information and Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that the overall situation of the Karachi much better than it was on the time of previous spell of rain despite the continuous intermittent rains, no flood situation was created anywhere in the metropolis.

During the continuous heavy rains, Nasir Hussain Shah regularly visited different areas of the city and continued to give instructions to the local government officers and staff on various issues for de-watering and cleaning, said a statement on Saturday.

The Minister visited various places of the city including Nagan Chowrangi, Orangi Town, Liaquatabad Gujjar Nalla and also inspected relief activities and drainage work.

Nasir said that he was in constant coordination with the chairmen of all the DMCs and also passing orders to the MD Water Board to install dewatering machines at specific places.

The provincial minister said that the staff of Water Board, DMCs, Solid Waste Board had been permanently engaged in public services in low-lying areas and choking points.

Nasir Shah said that the places where water had accumulated temporarily were cleared before night and all areas including Shahra-e-Faisal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Abul Hassan Isphani Road, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Rashid Minhas Road were cleared in time.

He appealed to the people not to go out of their houses unnecessarily and stay away from electricity poles and electronic appliances.