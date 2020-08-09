Share:

PESHAWAR - Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Waqar Ah­mad Seth on Satur­day inaugurated the first-ever Child Court in Ghalanai, headquarters of Mohmand tribal district.

The child protection court is the first of its kind in the newly merged dis­tricts and the fourth one in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Additional District and Sessions Judge Wali Mu­hammad has been posed as presiding officer for the Child Court.

Addressing the inaugu­ral ceremony, PHC Chief Justice said that chil­dren under 14 years of age were almost 35% of the country’s population so they could not be ig­nored.

He said last year the PHC initiated a plan to establish a chain of child courts throughout KP, starting with Peshawar, then the divisional head­quarters and finally in each district of KP. “It is a big stride forward in ju­venile justice system un­matched by any other province so far,” he said.

Later addressing news conference, PHC Regis­trar Khwaja Wajih-ud-Din talked about the per­formance of three Child Courts functioning in Pe­shawar, Mardan and Ab­bottabad districts. “The courts have disposed of 1140 cases related to children in conflict and in contact with law, 93% of which were boys and 7% girls,” he said.

“Children in conflict with law tried in pilot child courts numbered 512, all being boys.