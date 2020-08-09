TIMERGARA - Political leaders, social activists and civil society members from Chitral, Upper Dir, Lower Dir and Bajaur on Saturday urged the government to restore Chakdara-Chitral Motorway in the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project and include it in the PSDP due to its high importance as it was the safest, shortest and strategically important route that would link central Asian states and Europe to Pakistan.
Jamaat-i-Islami Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter had arranged the all party conference(APC) at Zwal Baba on the issue of Chakdara-Dir-Chitral Motorway which was attended by former and sitting lawmakers from opposition benches, lawyers, traders, activists of Dir Qaumi Pasoon, members of Adenzai Qaumi Jirga and social activists from Lower Dir, Upper Dir, Chitral and Bajaur districts.
Participants of the APC vowed to resist government plan for ignoring the Chakdara-Dir Chitral CPEC route. No PTI lawmaker or its district office-bearers participated in the moot despite proper invitation.
A joint declaration was issued after four-hour discussion on the issue. The host MPA Inayat announced that another such multiparty moot on Aug, 12 would decide the future line of action.
The participants also agreed to mark Aug, 15 as black day against the government in all the five districts of Dir, Chitral and Bajaur for dropping the Chakdara-Dir Chitral Motorway from the PSDP projects.