TIMERGARA - Political lead­ers, social activists and civ­il society members from Chitral, Upper Dir, Lower Dir and Bajaur on Satur­day urged the government to restore Chakdara-Chi­tral Motorway in the China Pakistan Economic Cor­ridor (CPEC) project and include it in the PSDP due to its high importance as it was the safest, shortest and strategically import­ant route that would link central Asian states and Europe to Pakistan.

Jamaat-i-Islami Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter had arranged the all party con­ference(APC) at Zwal Baba on the issue of Chakda­ra-Dir-Chitral Motorway which was attended by for­mer and sitting lawmakers from opposition benches, lawyers, traders, activists of Dir Qaumi Pasoon, mem­bers of Adenzai Qaumi Jir­ga and social activists from Lower Dir, Upper Dir, Chi­tral and Bajaur districts.

Participants of the APC vowed to resist govern­ment plan for ignoring the Chakdara-Dir Chitral CPEC route. No PTI lawmaker or its district office-bearers participated in the moot despite proper invitation.

A joint declaration was issued after four-hour discussion on the issue. The host MPA Inayat an­nounced that another such multiparty moot on Aug, 12 would decide the future line of action.

The participants also agreed to mark Aug, 15 as black day against the government in all the five districts of Dir, Chi­tral and Bajaur for drop­ping the Chakdara-Dir Chitral Motorway from the PSDP projects.